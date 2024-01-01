rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3814074
From My Window at the Shelton, North (1931) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
From My Window at the Shelton, North (1931) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3814074

View CC0 License

