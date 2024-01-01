rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3814085
Equivalent, A3 of Series A1 (1926) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Equivalent, A3 of Series A1 (1926) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3814085

View CC0 License

Equivalent, A3 of Series A1 (1926) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More