rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3814087
Rebecca Strand (1922) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rebecca Strand (1922) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3814087

View CC0 License

Rebecca Strand (1922) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More