https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3815250Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnowflakes vector on winter backgroundMorePremiumID : 3815250View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 43.31 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1082 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1082 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1082 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3493 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5010 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Snowflakes vector on winter backgroundMore