https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819516Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTiger Body, Lateral View (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819516View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3172 x 2114 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3172 x 2114 px | 300 dpi | 38.39 MBFree DownloadTiger Body, Lateral View (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More