https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819768
Dog: A Foxhound on the Scent (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…
Dog: A Foxhound on the Scent (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819768

View CC0 License

