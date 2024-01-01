rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819776
The Anatomy of the Horse, including a particular description of the bones, cartilages, muscles, fascias, ligaments, nerves…
The Anatomy of the Horse, including a particular description of the bones, cartilages, muscles, fascias, ligaments, nerves, arteries, veins, and glands (1766) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819776

View CC0 License

