https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819780Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Tyger (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819780View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 897 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3461 x 2586 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3461 x 2586 px | 300 dpi | 31.9 MBFree DownloadA Tyger (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More