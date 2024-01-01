https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819791Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhaeton with a Pair of Cream Ponies and a Stable–Lad (1780–1784) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819791View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 780 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2995 x 1946 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2995 x 1946 px | 300 dpi | 33.38 MBFree DownloadPhaeton with a Pair of Cream Ponies and a Stable–Lad (1780–1784) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More