https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819796
Study of a Racehorse in Action: Galloping to Left, a Semi-Anatomical Study, with Skin Flayed to Show Action of Muscles…
Study of a Racehorse in Action: Galloping to Left, a Semi-Anatomical Study, with Skin Flayed to Show Action of Muscles drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs (1724-1806). Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819796

View CC0 License

