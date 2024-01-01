rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819798
The anatomy of the horse (1853) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The anatomy of the horse (1853) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819798

View CC0 License

The anatomy of the horse (1853) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More