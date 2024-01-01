rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819799
A Lion: A recumbent Lion (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Lion: A recumbent Lion (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819799

View CC0 License

A Lion: A recumbent Lion (1788) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More