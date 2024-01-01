https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819803Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextZebra (1763) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819803View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 957 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2392 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2392 px | 300 dpi | 41.1 MBFree DownloadZebra (1763) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More