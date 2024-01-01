https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819804Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown and White Norfolk or Water Spaniel (1778) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819804View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1003 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2998 x 2506 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2998 x 2506 px | 300 dpi | 43.02 MBFree DownloadBrown and White Norfolk or Water Spaniel (1778) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More