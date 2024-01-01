rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819806
Study of the Human Figure, Anterior View (Outline Drawing for Table VI), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study of the Human Figure, Anterior View (Outline Drawing for Table VI), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819806

View CC0 License

Study of the Human Figure, Anterior View (Outline Drawing for Table VI), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More