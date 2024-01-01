https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819806Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of the Human Figure, Anterior View (Outline Drawing for Table VI), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819806View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2113 x 3170 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2113 x 3170 px | 300 dpi | 38.35 MBFree DownloadStudy of the Human Figure, Anterior View (Outline Drawing for Table VI), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More