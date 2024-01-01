rawpixel
Fowl, Lateral View with Most Feathers Removed (Finished Study for Table X), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View CC0 License

Fowl, Lateral View with Most Feathers Removed (Finished Study for Table X), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

