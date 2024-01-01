rawpixel
Leopard Body, Lateral View (First of Five Studies of Another Large Cat), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819888

View CC0 License

