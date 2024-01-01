rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Tygers at play (1780) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by…
Tygers at play (1780) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819911

View CC0 License

