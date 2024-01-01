rawpixel
Tiger Body, Lateral View (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3819924

