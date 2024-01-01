https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819956Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHuman Figure, Posterior View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VII), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819956View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1999 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1999 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 34.34 MBFree DownloadHuman Figure, Posterior View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VII), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More