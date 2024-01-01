rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819963
Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Right Arm Outstretched; finished study for unpublished table), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Right Arm Outstretched; finished study for unpublished table), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819963

View CC0 License

Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Right Arm Outstretched; finished study for unpublished table), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More