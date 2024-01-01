rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819970
Tiger Body, Standing in Human Posture (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…
Tiger Body, Standing in Human Posture (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3819970

View CC0 License

