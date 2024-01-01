https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819996Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMonkey Standing, Anterior View (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3819996View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1029 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 2800 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2400 x 2800 px | 300 dpi | 38.47 MBFree DownloadMonkey Standing, Anterior View (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More