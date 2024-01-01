rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820011
Human Figure, Lateral View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VIII), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by…
Human Figure, Lateral View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VIII), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3820011

View CC0 License

Human Figure, Lateral View, Undissected (Finished Study for Table VIII), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

