https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820038
Human Skeleton, Lateral View (Close to the Final Study for Table III But Differs in Detail), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3820038

View CC0 License

