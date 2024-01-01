https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820043Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Repose after Shooting (1770) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3820043View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 956 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2389 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2389 px | 300 dpi | 41.05 MBFree DownloadA Repose after Shooting (1770) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More