rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820043
A Repose after Shooting (1770) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Repose after Shooting (1770) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3820043

View CC0 License

A Repose after Shooting (1770) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More