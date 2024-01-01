rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820044
Human Figure, Anterior View, Skin and Underlying Facial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XI), (1795–1806)
Human Figure, Anterior View, Skin and Underlying Facial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XI), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3820044

View CC0 License

