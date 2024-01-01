https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820044Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHuman Figure, Anterior View, Skin and Underlying Facial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XI), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3820044View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2067 x 3101 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2067 x 3101 px | 300 dpi | 36.7 MBFree DownloadHuman Figure, Anterior View, Skin and Underlying Facial Layers Removed (Finished Study for Table XI), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More