https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820049
Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Finished Study for Table I), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3820049

View CC0 License

