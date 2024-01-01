rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820050
Human Skeleton, Posterior View (1795 &ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Human Skeleton, Posterior View (1795 –1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3820050

View CC0 License

Human Skeleton, Posterior View (1795 –1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More