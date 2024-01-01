rawpixel
Human Skeleton, Posterior View (Relates to Table II), (1795&ndash;1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.…
Human Skeleton, Posterior View (Relates to Table II), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3820055

View CC0 License

Human Skeleton, Posterior View (Relates to Table II), (1795–1806) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

