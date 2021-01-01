https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820192Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextClear bubble psd template for blog bannerMorePremiumID : 3820192View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 6.36 MBBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 6.36 MBPresentation PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 6.36 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontClear bubble psd template for blog bannerMore