https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820590Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInstagram story template vector, Halloween skull illustration with greetingMorePremiumID : 3820590View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.77 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 6.77 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontInstagram story template vector, Halloween skull illustration with greetingMore