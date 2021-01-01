https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3820718Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHalloween banner template vector, celebration event advertisementMorePremiumID : 3820718View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 15.94 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 15.94 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 15.94 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontHalloween banner template vector, celebration event advertisementMore