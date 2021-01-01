https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3823400Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBanner floral template PSD, psychedelic abstract design with romantic quoteMorePremiumID : 3823400View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 19.5 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 19.5 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Work Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontBanner floral template PSD, psychedelic abstract design with romantic quoteMore