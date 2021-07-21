https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3824906Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFacebook Messenger app icon vector with a watercolor graphic effect. 21 JULY 2021 - BANGKOK, THAILANDMorePremiumID : 3824906View personal and business license Editorial use only VectorJPEGEPS | 5.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Facebook Messenger app icon vector with a watercolor graphic effect. 21 JULY 2021 - BANGKOK, THAILANDMore