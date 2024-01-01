rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827482
Cupid Flying away from Psyche (1881) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne&ndash;Jones. Original from Birmingham…
Cupid Flying away from Psyche (1881) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3827482

View CC0 License

