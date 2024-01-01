https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827682Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Feast of Peleus painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3827682View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 403 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1176 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3999 x 1344 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3999 x 1344 px | 300 dpi | 30.78 MBFree DownloadThe Feast of Peleus painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More