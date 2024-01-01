rawpixel
Phyllis and Demophoon (1870) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne&ndash;Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum…
Phyllis and Demophoon (1870) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3827691

View CC0 License

