https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827692
Ascension of Christ (Acts I, 1&ndash;9): Study for stained-glass window (ca. 1875&ndash;84) drawing in high resolution by…
Ascension of Christ (Acts I, 1–9): Study for stained-glass window (ca. 1875–84) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3827692

View CC0 License

