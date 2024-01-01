rawpixel
The Tomb of Tristram and Iseult (1862) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne&ndash;Jones. Original from Birmingham…
The Tomb of Tristram and Iseult (1862) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
3827790

