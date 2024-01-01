https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827790Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Tomb of Tristram and Iseult (1862) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3827790View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1160 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3383 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3652 x 3778 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3652 x 3778 px | 300 dpi | 79 MBFree DownloadThe Tomb of Tristram and Iseult (1862) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More