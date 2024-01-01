rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827792
Fair Rosamund and Queen Eleanor (1861) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3827792

View CC0 License

