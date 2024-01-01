rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827793
The Pilgrim in the Garden of Idleness - Study of nine Figures painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne&ndash;Jones.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Pilgrim in the Garden of Idleness - Study of nine Figures painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3827793

View CC0 License

The Pilgrim in the Garden of Idleness - Study of nine Figures painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More