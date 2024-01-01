https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827796Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Stained Glass, Southeast Window Nave, Paisley Abbey, Scotland (1874) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3827796View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 912 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1901 x 2500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1901 x 2500 px | 300 dpi | 27.22 MBFree DownloadDesign for Stained Glass, Southeast Window Nave, Paisley Abbey, Scotland (1874) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More