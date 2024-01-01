rawpixel
Venus with Golden Apple in Right Hand, for the Troy Triptych (c. 1873–77) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

