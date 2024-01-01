rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827815
Standing Female Nude with Arms Raised (1880&ndash;1890) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne&ndash;Jones. Original…
Standing Female Nude with Arms Raised (1880–1890) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3827815

View CC0 License

