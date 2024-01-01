rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827889
Car of Love or Love's Wayfaring - Study of Maria Zambaco (1875) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne&ndash;Jones.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Car of Love or Love's Wayfaring - Study of Maria Zambaco (1875) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3827889

View CC0 License

Car of Love or Love's Wayfaring - Study of Maria Zambaco (1875) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More