https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827896
Tile Design - Theseus and the Minotaur in the Labyrinth (1861) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3827896

View CC0 License

