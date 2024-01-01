https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3828159Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Nudes Embracing (1833–1898) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3828159View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 655 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1853 x 3396 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1853 x 3396 px | 300 dpi | 36.04 MBFree DownloadTwo Nudes Embracing (1833–1898) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More