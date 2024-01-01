rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3828271
Troy Triptych - Study of Two Putti (1870&ndash;1872) print in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne&ndash;Jones. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Troy Triptych - Study of Two Putti (1870–1872) print in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3828271

View CC0 License

Troy Triptych - Study of Two Putti (1870–1872) print in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More