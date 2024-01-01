https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3828386Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLadies and Animals Sideboard - Good and Bad Animals - Study of a Lady Feeding Parrots (1860) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Coley Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3828386View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1084 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3160 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3600 x 3987 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3600 x 3987 px | 300 dpi | 82.16 MBFree DownloadLadies and Animals Sideboard - Good and Bad Animals - Study of a Lady Feeding Parrots (1860) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Coley Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More