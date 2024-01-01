rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3828386
Ladies and Animals Sideboard - Good and Bad Animals - Study of a Lady Feeding Parrots (1860) drawing in high resolution by…
Ladies and Animals Sideboard - Good and Bad Animals - Study of a Lady Feeding Parrots (1860) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward Coley Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3828386

View CC0 License

